The John and Bea Patterson Collection is on display in the Peru State College Art Gallery throughout the summer. The Collection of fine art by Peru State College faculty and alumni includes the works of many artists including Bea Patterson, Terry Van Gundy, Dr. Leland “Shorty” Sherwood and Ken Anderson.

John and Bea Patterson are both alumni of Peru State and longtime supporters of the College and the Peru community. Their collection of artwork grew from their own love of art and an interest in supporting Peru State’s artists.

The Patterson Collection will be on display in the Art Gallery through September 6, 2019. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. The Collection may also be viewed by appointment by contacting Susan Moore at smoore@peru.edu.

The Peru State Art Gallery will host a reception with John and Bea Patterson on August 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.