Boone County Hospital is happy to welcome Lance Mueggenborg, FNP-BC, to the Boone County Family Medicine North Walk-In Clinic. Lance received his Master of Science Degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan. He has worked PRN as a nurse in our Emergency Department since August. Lance has 16 years of nursing experience with six of that as a Nurse Practitioner.

Boone County Hospital is happy to welcome Dr. Diana Wright, Endocrinology, to their Medical Staff. Dr. Wright is now providing services the third Monday of each month at Boone County Family Medicine South. She retired from Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines in March. Special interests include general endocrinology, diabetes, thyroid and parathyroid disorders, adrenal and pituitary gland disorders.