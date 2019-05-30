• Katie Primrose, Nevada, who is studying athletic training at Iowa State University, was honored on April with the Unsung Hero Award sponsored by Bill Watkins in the athletic training category from the Iowa State University Department of Kinesiology.

• Abigail Van Dam, Nevada, who is studying apparel, merchandising and design at Iowa State University, was a member of the Fashion Week Committee for The Fashion Show 2019.

• Zachary Hansen of Nevada was one of 198 Central College students who graduated with bachelor’s degrees in May 2019. Hansen received a bachelor’s degree in business management.

• Pedersen Insurance & Financial Services of Nevada, along with Grinnell Mutual of Grinnell, has named Andrew Barloon of Nevada as one of 80 recipients of a 2019 Road to Success scholarship.

“We’re happy to recognize Andrew’s academic accomplishments and safe driving record with a Road to Success Scholarship, and we wish Andrew the very best in future endeavors,” said Jarod Pedersen of Pedersen Insurance & Financial Services in Nevada.

Barloon was selected from thousands of Grinnell Mutual policyholders, based on excellence in the classroom and a safe driving record. Andrew’s parents are Corey and Heather Barloon.