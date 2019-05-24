Almost 200 students, parents and other guests visited the Campus of a 1000 Oaks as part of their next step in the college admissions process. Peru State College expects to host hundreds more on campus throughout the summer.

Cindy Cammack, director of admissions, said, “Orientation is an important first step for students making their transition from high school to college.”

“Students attending orientation have an opportunity to meet with other incoming students, meet their Top Cat who will be their Welcome Week leader, get their student ID, meet with an advisor and register for classes and learn how to access all online tools and resources that they need to get off to a great start at Peru State.”

Additional orientation sessions at Peru State will be held on June 7, June 21 and July 19 with reserved dates available in August. Students interested in attending Peru State should contact the Office of Admission at (402) 872-2221 or visit peru.edu/admissions.

Students attending orientation are benefiting from the new Success Award model. Students that qualify are guaranteed immediately upon admission a renewable tuition award worth thousands of dollars over the course of four years. The Success Award model provides more scholarships to more students attending Peru State.

Dr. Jesse Dorman, vice president of enrollment management and student affairs, adds, ““Peru State is proud to recognize the hard work of our students before they arrive on campus. Our research shows that a successful high school GPA correlates with success in college. To all of our Success Award winners, congratulations.”

Peru State College is still offering these awards to incoming freshmen. To qualify, students must complete an application for admission, including submission of an official high school transcript, and an official ACT/SAT score.

Orientation also gathered some of Peru State’s first class of junior varsity athletes. Peru State will form junior varsity teams for baseball, men and women’s basketball and softball for the first time in the fall of 2019.

Wayne Albury, athletic director and head baseball coach at Peru State, said, “We had a great turnout of student-athletes and their parents. I am excited to see them on campus in August.”

Recruitment is still happening for junior varsity athletics. Interested student-athletes may contact the Office of Admissions or visit pscbobcats.com.