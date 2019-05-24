With the National Weather Service forecasting rain throughout the Memorial Day weekend, the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Omaha District, Col. John Hudson, spoke today with state leaders in the lower Missouri River Basin about possible impacts to the already damaged levee system.

“It’s important to remember that a significant risk of flooding remains until the federal levee system is fully repaired,” Hudson said. “Significant rainfall will likely lead to higher river stages and increased flow through levee breaches. This will result in flooding in areas where flood waters had receded.”

The Corps of Engineers will continue to work closely with local, state, county and tribal emergency managers as we continue through this spring rain and runoff season. The Corps’ focus is to protect the gains made in the recovery of the federal levee system since the March storms as well as proactively inform impacted communities of the threat, and efforts available to help mitigate the impacts of these rain storms.

Life safety is the Corps of Engineers top priority. The public is urged to stay in close contact with local emergency management agencies for more information.