Six local property owners were honored at a ceremony Wednesday evening hosted by the Heritage Trust called Burlington's Treasures to commemorate May as national Preservation Month.

Those honored include:

• Gary and Denise Wallingford, 1038 Starr Ave., for whole house restoration of Burlington's only Japanese bungalow. The house will be one of five featured on this fall's Tour of Homes.

• Dan Mark was honored for adaptive reuse of an existing commercial building for converting the former Expert Tire store on Jefferson Street into four separate businesses, a laundromat, a tobacco and novelty retail outlet, a motorcycle shop and a restaurant and bar.

• Steve Stoll and Chaz Myhre were honored for adaptive reuse of a historic building by converting the former St. Patrick Catholic Church on Agency Street into a multi-use reception hall that can accommodate up to 190 guests.

• Sueann and Gary Wells, 821 N. Fourth St., were honored for historically accurate reconstruction of a retaining wall for using the original limestone blocks from the front of their 1868 home to rebuild a retaining wall that had failed.

• Brandon Bennett received the honor of adaptive reuse of salvage materials for employing materials acquired from Preservation Station in his eclectic craft beer pub Valley Monster at 713 Valley St., including repurposing a shelving unit from an apothecary shop as a back bar.

• First Congregational Church was honored for historically accurate restoration of doors by removing and restoring its four massive front doors, a project that took 18 months to complete and was part of a $750,000 restoration project of the entire church in downtown Burlington.

Terry Eagle, curator of the National Pearl Button Museum in Muscatine, was the featured speaker for the evening. He talked about the history and growth of the pearl button industry in Muscatine driven by clammers working on rivers, streams and lakes in 19 Midwest states, from the Ohio River to the Missouri River.

The industry began when German immigrant John F. Boepple began making mother of pearl buttons in Muscatine in 1890.

“This was the gold rush of the Midwest,” Eagle said. “It wasn't gold and it wasn't silver, but it was mother of pearl.”

The industry quickly grew and eventually employed 18,000 people working for 24 local button factories, Eagle said.

By 1905, the industry was producing 1.5 billion pearl buttons a year, the equivalent of one-third of all buttons produced and sold worldwide.

Eagle noted that many towns in eastern Iowa and western Illinois claim to have once had a button factory, but that is a false assumption. They in fact had operations that produced “blanks,” or nonfinished buttons, that were then shipped off to factories in Muscatine for final production as finished buttons.

When introduced, Eagle said, mother of pearl buttons quickly became a symbol of good standing, so that if a person could afford pearl buttons rather than those made of wood or bone or some other material, it meant that person was successful and someone to do business with.

The industry flourished until the 1950s, when over-harvesting severely depleted the mussel populations in Midwest rivers and plastic buttons came onto the market and quickly displaced pearl buttons in the clothing industry.