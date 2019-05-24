Boone, Iowa – This weekend marks the kickoff to the 36th season of operations at the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad & Museum.

In addition to excursion train rides at 1:30 pm and 4:00 pm, and the dinner train at 5:00 pm, the railroad’s new Wolf Lunch Train will be making its debut. This train travels over the same route as the railroad’s popular dinner train, but offers you a choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, or French Dip Sandwiches, or a vegetarian option of Mac and Cheese. Also included are two sides, a dessert, and a beverage. This 2+ hour ride is only $40 per person. Prepaid reservations are required, and may be made online, or by calling 1-800-626-0319.

The popular James H. Andrew Railroad Museum, and the railroad’s newly-revamped gift shop will be open as well. And, don’t forget to take a ride aboard the historic Charles City Western Car 50, a lovingly-restored electric trolley making trips between the railroad’s depot and downtown Boone.

Look for the return of family favorites throughout the year, including Day Out With Thomas, Pumpkin Express trains, and Santa Express trains.

Beginning on Saturday, basic excursion train rides will operate daily at 1:30 pm (plus 4:00 pm on Saturdays) through October 31. For more information on all of the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad & Museum’s train rides and museum tours call 1-800-626-0319, e-mail info@bsvrr.com, or visit www.bsvrr.com.