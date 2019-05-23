Park goers will find most of the 76 park areas in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s park system open for Memorial Day weekend.

Nebraska State Parks offer fun activities for people to have fun and create family memories outdoors. With so many diverse areas, park visitors can find adventure or solitude. Some of the most popular activities include camping, boating, fishing, picnicking, huddling around a campfire, hiking, biking, watching wildlife, horse trail rides, Jeep rides, Go Ape treetop ropes course, and family-friendly shooting ranges.

A few parks that were affected by spring flooding and have limited access, camping or services. An update on some park areas includes:

Two Rivers State Recreation Area – The park is open for camping and day use, with the some limitations. Electrical service has been restored to most electrical campsites. The Riverside day use area is accessible, however the Riverside, Cottonwood and equestrian campgrounds are closed temporarily.

Willow Creek SRA – The park is open for camping and day use and electrical service has been restored to most electrical campsites.

Fremont Lakes SRA – The 5 mph/no wake restriction on Lake 10 and Victory Lake (Lake 15) were lifted May 22. A 5 mph/no wake restriction remains in effect for Lakes 16 and 20. Game and Parks urges boaters to heed all safety buoys, signage, and boating regulations.

Game and Parks continues to provide more opportunities for outdoor recreation as it can.

Mormon Island SRA – On May 23, the updated Cedar campground on the park’s east end will open. Contractors have added 38 30/50-amp electrical pedestals; water hydrants will be added later this summer. The campground offers 38 campsites with many located along the edge of Lake 2. Seven of the sites are designated pull-through campsites to accommodate large recreational vehicles and can provide 80-amp service. The campground offers a modern restroom facility with private showers and a large picnic shelter. Half of the campsites will be available on the Nebraska Game and Parks reservation system. Contact the park for camping availability at 308-385-6211.

Schramm Education Center at Schramm Park SRA – The new state-of-the art nature center and aquarium officially opened May 1 and is open daily 9 to 5.

For a listing of park areas and their status, check out outdoornebraska.gov/weatherclosures/.

Activities are scheduled throughout the park system. For a listing, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov/. A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering a park.