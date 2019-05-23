Nevada Rotary

President Sara Clausen opened the meeting with Happy Dollars. Members were encourage to share life events for two dollars. Tammy Oxley has a new granddaughter. Reports from members were given. Lynn Scarlett shared events happening in Nevada. Mark Cahill reported on the current markets.

RYLA scholarship winners Aubrey Gibson and Grace Cahill were introduced to the club. Aubrey’s mother, Michelle Gibson, was in attendance also. Both girls will attend the RYLA conference this summer at Grinnell College. Rod Biensen played the “Welcome Song” for our guests.

Kris Dugger gave the prayer, followed by a musical number from Rod Biensen. Sarah Clausen introduced Monica Marco, the Rotary foreign exchange student from Spain. Monica presented a slide show of her year in Nevada. She especially enjoyed the Crystal Ball and Prom. Spain doesn’t have these types of school-sponsored events. She also participated in track. Her host family took her to Chicago over spring break. Monica’s father was able to visit for three days and see Nevada.

Monica will take the USA tour with other foreign exchange students for a month this summer before heading home. She will miss Nevada and hopes to attend college here in the future.

Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

Nevada Golden K Kiwanis met on May 14 at Memorial Lutheran Church. President Bob Collins opened the meeting leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Laura Van Allen gave the invocation and singing was led by Mary Pevestorf and accompanied by Bev Parkard.

Mary P. introduced our speaker, Kathy Shaw. Her program was “The Dust Bowl of the 1930’s.” After the stock market crash in 1929, there were four major droughts going north as far as Canada, east to New York City and the Atlantic, and through the Midwest. With her slide presentation, she told about the black blizzard of top soil that lasted 27 days. Dust pneumonia was common and the Red Cross declared a disaster and opened more hospitals. Cattle starved and then came the herds of jackrabbits and grasshoppers. The winter of 1935-36 set records in cold and snow — then the summer of 1936 had record heat and drought.

Farmers and others who lost everything migrated to wherever they could and set up camps called “Hoovervilles” and “shanty towns.” In 1932, Franklin Roosevelt enacted the New Deal, Social Security, unemployment, disability, the CCC and WPA, which put many people to work and able to get aid.

Under business, we will start our used shoe collection project. Leland Roegner is getting programs lined up for summer. We will be giving a scholarship to One Heart Equestrian Therapy and are applying for a matching grant. Twenty-three members responded to roll call. Guests were Verla Fitzgerald and Dennis Hunt. Laura Van Allen won the 50/50 drawing and we celebrated birthdays for Mary Pevestorf and Ken Shaw.