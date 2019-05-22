Memorial Day weekend is almost upon us, and with over 4 million professional truck drivers on the road, they are some of the best experts when it comes to safe and effective driving tips. The Iowa Motor Truck Association is committed to safety on the highways and encourages everyone to always make safety a top priority when you get behind the wheel.



As the holiday weekend approaches remember there will also be a significant increase in the number of cars on the road. AAA’s 2019 Memorial Day Travel Forecast expects that approximately 37.6 million people will travel by car this weekend, the most on record for the holiday and a 3.5% increase from last year.



Iowa Motor Truck Association’s 2018 Master Driver Award Winner Danny Jewell shared his top ‘safe-driving’ tips. Jewell, currently driving for Warren Transport, Inc., has been a truck driver for 53 years and has completed over 7 million safe driving miles during his career as a professional truck driver.



•Buckle Up. Wearing your seat belt can save your life.

•Reduce distractions. Put down your cell phone.

•Watch your speed. Just because traffic is exceeding the speed limit doesn’t mean that you need to.

•Watch the road. Things ahead of you can change in an instant. Always be aware of your surroundings. Remember that road construction projects are beginning and are a reality of spring and summer driving in Iowa.

•Watch out for the other guy. You can’t control the actions of other drivers. You CAN control how you react to them.

•Leave early. An increase in traffic means an increase in delays on major roads. When you aren’t rushing, you can actually enjoy the drive versus worrying about being late.

•Don’t drive drunk. Impaired drivers jeopardize your safety and the safety of others.



Drivers should anticipate delays starting as early as Wednesday, May 22 and peaking on Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24.



