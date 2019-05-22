Nevada High School theater department will participate in the 2019 Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards Showcase, presented by EMC Insurance Companies, in honor of the school’s achievements for its March production of “Sister Act.”

Produced by Des Moines Performing Arts as the culmination of a year-long education initiative, the Showcase will be held at the Des Moines Civic Center on Monday, June 3 at 7 p.m. and will recognize a total of 77 schools from across the entire state.

Clay Bauman, Tara Hall and Eliana Hornbuckle will represent Nevada High School by performing in a collaborative inter-school medley led by a guest Broadway music director and choreographer.

The high school will also be recognized with the following awards and honors:

Distinguished scene: “Raise Your Voice”

Special Recognition for performance in a Principal Role: Eliana Hornbuckle as “Sister Mary Lazarus”

Outstanding Achievement in a technical or business role: Eliana Hornbuckle, Playbill

Tickets to the Showcase, which start at $15, are on sale at DMPA.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, and by phone at 515-246-2300.

The Awards Showcase will also be live-streamed at IPTV.org as part of a collaboration with Iowa Public Television. IPTV will air a highlights special of the evening later this summer.