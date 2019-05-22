ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Friday

2:57 p.m.: 11690 107th St. Steven Brooks Poggemiller Jr., 40, same address: domestic abuse assault.

10:06 p.m.: Vine and Summer streets. Tristen Jordan Roberts, 22, 11167 50th St.: sale/manufacture and failure to affix drug tax stamp.

Saturday

5:49 a.m.: 2000 N. Roosevelt Ave. Mersadie Marie Woodruff, 21, 120 N. Leebrick St.: operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

9:35 a.m.: 2759 Mount Pleasant St. Zane Khalid Darnell, 39, 203 E. High Acres Road, Danville: first-offense domestic abuse assault.

11:35 a.m.: 515 S. Main St. Chad Newman Bowlyow, 46, 1508 S. Eighth St.: failure to appear.

2:46 p.m.: 100 block of North Marshall St. Joshua James Levins, 35, 233 Summer St.: fifth-degree theft.

4:58 p.m.: 3001 Winegard Drive. Lawrence Jefferson, 39, 2111 W. 72nd Place, Chicago: public intoxication and criminal trespass.

6:20 p.m.: 922 N. Eighth St. Tevin DeVontaye Cross, 27, same address: first-offense domestic abuse assault.

Sunday

6:21 p.m.: Jet Stop North. Brandon Allen Barnett, 26, 1206 1/2 Corse St.: failure to appear.

7:58 p.m.: South 12th and Angular streets. Darryl Keith Atkins Jr., 35, 1420 S. Main St.: warrant.

11:30 p.m.: 2416 Burlington Ave. Armani Tavis Berry-Cosey, 18, same address: ffith-degree criminal mischief and a warrant.

Monday

8:11 a.m.: 2411 Valley St. Anna Marie Tampio, 24, 601 S. Fourth St.: warrant for failure to appear.

8:46 a.m.: 3140 Agency St. Joshua Allen Wiggins, 35, 603 Walnut St., Muscatine: fifth-degree theft.

5:54 p.m.: Shields and Washington streets. Clarence D. McCoy, 43, 220 E. 89th St., Chicago: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license.

Tuesday

1:35 a.m.: South Ash Street and Trulaine Drive. Roxanna Marie Coon, 31, 303 W. Roosevelt St., Danville: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WEST BURLINGTON

Friday

3:45 p.m.: Walmart, 324 W. Agency Road. Nicole Marie Merschman, 20, 925 Avenue E, Fort Madison: fifth-degree theft.

4:33 p.m.: 14876-13 Washington Road. Zackery Charles Franks, 31, same address: domestic assault with bodily injury.

6:01 p.m.: Walmart, 324 W. Agency Road. Dylan Vaughn Londrigan, 21, 2219 255th St., Donnellson: fifth-degree theft.

Sunday

3:25 a.m.: 1108 W. Agency Road. Cyrus Keith Folker, 19, 201 N. Ward St., Ottumwa: driving while suspended, fraudulent use of registration and no insurance.

9:41 a.m.: 200 block of West Agency Road. Tiffany Alisha Miller, 31, 438 N. Fifth St., Ottumwa: driving while barred and no insurance.