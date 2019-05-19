The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded an $8.5 million contract Wednesday to close a breach in the L601 levee along the Missouri River near river mile 583, northwest of Bartlett, in Mills County Iowa.



The Corps of Engineers awarded the contract to Newt Marine Service out of Dubuque, Iowa. The breach closure will ensure that a minimum level of protection is provided during repairs of critical infrastructure behind the levee, such as the I-29. The initial breach closure is scheduled for completion in 30 days and the placement of all material in the breach is scheduled to be completed in 80 days.



“The site was complicated by difficult access to the identified borrow area,” said Jeremy Szynskie, Project Manager for USACE. “To help with this, the contractor plans to bring 2-3 smaller dredges to the project and use sand from the area on the land side of the levee.”



The Omaha District continues to perform levee assessments as waters subside, and planning is still underway to repair the 50 breaches caused by the March high runoff event. Final repairs will be made to the same level of flood risk reduction authorized by Congress, in place prior to March.



“Elevated risk remains until the federal levee system is fully repaired”, said Matthew Krajewski, Readiness Branch Chief. “Please continue to exercise extreme caution. Stay in close contact with your local emergency management agency for more information.”



There are more than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, and tributaries that have experienced significant flood damage. Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair of the levee system efforts will take an extended period of time to execute. Levees must be active in the Public Law 84-99 program to be eligible for federal funding for repairs.



Omaha District’s focus remains on ensuring the safety of citizens and communicating the conditions on the river systems to all of its partners and stakeholders. The Corps continues to provide flood fight assistance to state, local and tribal government agencies.



For regular updates on the repair efforts to flood control structures in the Missouri River Basin, visit the Omaha District’s System Restoration web page at: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Omaha-District-System-Restoration-Team/.



For specific updates to levee L601, visit: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Omaha-District-System-Restoration-Team/L601/