A second lane on Iowa 2 west of I-29 is reopening to traffic on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. A single lane was reopened Friday, May 10, providing limited mobility to the area. In opening a second lane, mobility will be greatly improved, and traffic delays should be reduced between Iowa and Nebraska.

As with the eastbound lane that was reopened last week, the westbound lane reopened today has water over the roadway; however, a temporary solution has been put in place. The solution includes concrete barrier rails along the edge of the road to keep vehicles on the roadway and permeable rock laid on the roadway to provide a surface for traffic to pass across while allowing water to continue to flow. This solution restores mobility without causing water to be pushed to surrounding land.

This area is susceptible to ongoing threats of flooding and is being closely monitored. Traffic patterns on Iowa 2 between I-29 and the Nebraska border may shift or the roadway may need to be closed to traffic periodically, possibly with short notice, to accommodate shifting water levels. Travelers should check 511ia.org, the Iowa 511 mobile apps or call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide) for up-to-date closure information on Iowa 2 or any other state-owned roadways across Iowa.

For the latest in flooding information and recovery resources, as well as an image gallery showing the flood damage and recovery efforts go to https://floods2019.iowa.gov/.