ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

4 p.m.: 1101 Osborn St. German Quinnonas Madrigal, 57, 806 Court St.: criminal trespass.

7:08 p.m.: 600 block of Jefferson Street. Marc Ryan Davis, 30, 23437 92nd Ave., Mediapolis: public intoxication, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

10:38 p.m.: Mount Pleasant Street and West Burlington Avenue. Emily Lynn Rynee Burk, 18, 503 S. Marshall St.: failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.

10:56 p.m.: Mount Pleasant Street and West Burlington Avenue. Cade Richard Wilkerson, 19, 1405 Corse St.: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday

5:47 a.m.: 939 Angular St. Justin Dale Sutton, 37, 1008 S. Prospect Drive Trailer 84, Toledo: warrants.

WEST BURLINGTON

Tuesday

1:46 p.m.: Great River Medical Center Emergency Department. Danny Lee Ervin, 46, 142 N. Orchard St., Mediapolis: assault.

FORT MADISON

Tuesday

2:37 a.m.: Aztec Trailer Park. Adam James Huss, 30, 3073 County 103, Fort Madison: driving while barred.

LEE COUNTY

Tuesday

4:06 p.m.: 703 Avenue D, West Point. Skyler Dwayne Stark, 31, Argyle: warrants for robbery-assault, contempt and first-degree burglary.

4:14 p.m.: 700 Avenue D, West Point. Jesse Winslow McGee Jr., 40, Wyaconda, Missouri: warrants for violation of probation, failure to appear and failure to pay fine or cost.

4:29 p.m.: 703 Avenue D, West Point. Coy Daniel Stark, 31, Keokuk: possession of methamphetamine.

8:27 p.m.: Montrose. Jarrod Ray Hagmeier, 38, Keokuk: aiding and abetting.

9:25 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Matthew Myhre, 41, Farmington: eluding.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Saturday

No time given: No location given. Makyia D. Jackson, 19, Burlington: Failure to appear.

Sunday

No time given: No location given. Nicholas S. Dickson, 23, La Harpe, Illinois: Criminal damage to property.

No time given: No location given. Christian D. Hauff, 44, Warsaw, Illinois: Driving under the influence.

No time given: No location given. Paxton C. Brown, 25, Carthage, Illinois: Residential burglary.

LOUISA COUNTY

Friday

6:08 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Jennifer Lynn Flores, 41, Columbus Junction: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:20 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Ray Pameticky, 48, Winfield: possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:51 p.m.: Wapello. Cody Dean Mousty, 27, Wapello: driving while barred.