Tim Rogers of Hamburg was one of 13 students at Southeast Community College who received Student-of-the-Quarter honors at the Milford Campus during the 2019 Winter Quarter.
Rogers was recognized for his work in John Deere Ag Technology.
To be chosen as Student of the Quarter, instructors look at a number of qualifications, including grades, attitude and participation.
