Southeast Community College has released its summer and fall continuing education class offerings, as well as its credit courses for the Fall 2019 semester.

Fall 2019 will mark the transition from the previous quarter-based class schedule to a semester-based calendar that will align better with Southeast's educational partners around the state.

Nebraska City Learning Center credit classes for Fall 2019 will include:



Principles of Macroeconomics, Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:50 p.m. beginning Aug. 26;

Composition I, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8:20 p.m. beginning Aug. 27;

Business Communications, Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 to 3:50 p.m. beginning Aug. 26;

Introduction to Entrepreneurship, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:50 p.m. starting Aug. 28;

American History I (Early America), Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:50 p.m. beginning Aug. 26;

Beginning Algebra, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5:20 p.m. beginning Aug. 27; and

Fundamentals of Human Communications, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:50 p.m. beginning Aug. 27.



Course cost is $108 per credit hour for Nebraska residents and $129 per credit hour for nonresidents. Register at thehub.southeast.edu or call 402-437-2605.

The Nebraska City Learning Center is located at 819 Central Ave. Nebraska City area continuing education courses will include



General Sales and Use Tax Seminar, Thursday, May 23, 8 a.m. to noon, NCLC. Cost $15.

Nonprofit Organizations Seminar, Thursday, May 23, 1 to 4 p.m., NCLC. Cost $15.

Online Marketing Strategies, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2 to 5 p.m., NCLC. Cost $39.

People 101, Thursday, Sept. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., NCLC. Cost $229.

One-on-One Computer Training (3 hours), $99.

Introduction to Personal Computers for the Senior Citizen I, Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 12 through Sept. 4, 6 to 9 p.m., NCLC. Cost $159.

One-on-One Smart Device Training (1 hour), $35.

Apple iPad Level I, Saturday, Aug. 24, 1 to 3 p.m. NCLC. Cost $29.

Smartphone Basics: iPhone, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 6 to 8:30 p.m., NCLC. Cost $29.

Smartphone Basics: Android, Monday, Aug. 5, 6 to 8:30 p.m., NCLC. Cost $29.

iTunes: Work It, Play It, Manage It, Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m. to noon, NCLC. Cost $49.

Pet Massage, Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 to 11 a.m., NCLC. Cost $31.18.

Soap Making Workshop, Thursday, July 25, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Friday, July 26, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. NCLC. Cost $39.

Acrylic Painting for All Ages: Ground Squirrel, Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to noon, Syracuse Public Library, 480 5th St. Cost $24.

Acrylic Painting for All Ages: Ship on the Water, Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, NCLC. Cost $19.

Bob Ross: Mountain Retreat, Saturday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., NCLC. Cost $39.

Welcome to Medicare, Thursday, July 25, 6 to 8 p.m., NCLC. Cost is free. Register at www.doi.ne. gov/shiip. Call 402-471-2841 with questions.

Pick the Right Medicare Drug Plan, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 1 to 3 p.m., NCLC. Cost is free. Register at www.doi. ne.gov/shiip. Call 402-471-2841 with questions.

Create a Smooth-iced Cake, Thursday, Aug. 22, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., NCLC. Cost $29.

Cutting the Cord, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6 to 8:30 p.m., NCLC. Cost $24.

Beginning Women’s Primal Self Defense, Saturday, Aug. 10, 1 to 5 p.m., NCLC. Cost $89.

Stretch and Flex, Fridays, July 26 to Aug. 2 OR Aug. 9 to Sept. 6, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. (two sessions, separate enrollment required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center, Group X, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $29.

Zumba Active, Thursdays, July 25 to Aug. 1 OR Aug. 8 to Sept. 5, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. (two sessions, separate enrollment required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center, Group X, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $29.

Yoga, Mondays, July 22 to Aug. 19 OR Aug. 26 to Sept. 23, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. OR Wednesdays, July 24 to Aug. 21 OR Aug. 28 to Sept. 25, 6 to 6:45 p.m. (four sessions, separate enrollment required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center, Group X, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $29.

Chair Yoga, Tuesdays, July 23 to Aug. 20 OR Aug. 27 to Sept. 24, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. (two sessions, separate enrollment required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center, Group X, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $29.

Body Pump, Thursdays, July 19 to Aug. 16 OR Aug. 23 to Sept. 20, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (two sessions, separate enrollment required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center, Group X, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $49.

Youth Anti-Bully and Anti-Abduction, Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to noon, NCLC. Cost $79.

Bob Ross Youth Camp: The Joy of Painting (for those 11 to 17 years of age), Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 9, 9 to 11:30 a.m., NCLC. Cost $99.

Visit www.southeast. edu/Continuing for information on registering for continuing education classes.