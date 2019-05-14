Arrests/citations

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON



Friday

6:14 a.m.: 603-6 Summer St. Lateasha Kionna Culpepper, 18, same address: Domestic assault with bodily injury.

6:15 a.m.: 603-6 Summer St. Accquilli Laronce Jones Jr., 29, same address: Domestic assault with bodily injury.

12:22 p.m.: 700 Jefferson St. Brandi Jo Helms, 48, 111 Marietta St.: Felony forgery.

3:41 p.m.: No location given. Angela Irene Abbott, 54, 605 S. Garfield Ave.: Violation of parole.

5:32 p.m.: Main and Division streets. Wilbert James Bowers, 35, 112 Argyle Court: Out of state/county warrant.

9:16 p.m.: 1003 Summer St. Dwight Deontre Edmond Wrice, 31, 1018 S. 12th St.: Controlled substance violation.

Saturday

12:45 a.m.: 100 block of North Fourth St. Peter T. Vinovich, 60, 800 N. Third St.: Operating while intoxicated.

12:49 a.m.: 421 Main St. Jessica Lynn Minard, 31, 126 S. Sixth St.: Failure to appear.

Sunday

11:04 p.m.: 244 S. Eighth St. Traci Lynn Wilcox Andrews, 43, same address: Trespass, false 911 call and false report to a public entity.

11:54 p.m.: Central Avenue and Locust Street. Wayne Allen Fordham, 47, 1122 S. 13th St.: Driving while barred.

DES MOINES COUNTY



Friday

3:33 a.m.: U.S. 34 and Prairie Grove Road. Dallas Michael Garr, 22, 129 N. Garfield Ave., Burlington: Failure to appear.

5:44 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. Darren Martell Kelly, 27, 800 S. 10th St., Burlington: Second-degree theft.

Saturday

2:31 a.m.: U.S. 34. Allison Kalyn Becker, 22, 304 W. Shephers St., Danville: Operating while intoxicated, carrying a weapon and speeding.

Sunday

9:55 p.m.: 18750 block of Falcon Road. Ryan Matthew Campbell, 34, 1001 S. 10th St., Burlington: Simulate intoxication and interference with official acts.

HENRY COUNTY

Saturday

12:43 a.m.: 1600 grid of 235th St. Rudi Noel Reyes, 26, Mount Pleasant: Operating under the influence of alcohol.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

May 6

No time given: No location given. Guy W. Daniels, 45, Keokuk: Failure to appear.

No time given: No location given. Michael D. Shores, 42, Carthage, Illinois: Failure to appear.

No time given: No location given. Ryan J. McCannon, 44, Burlington:Criminal damage to property.

May 7

No time given: No location given. Dave R. Whitten, 63, Nauvoo, Illinois: Criminal damage to property, domestic battery and parole violation.

No time given: No location given. Desiree F. Ackers, 19, Keokuk: Child endangerment, driving without a license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

No time given: No location given. Thomas J. McChristy, 38, Lewistown, Missouri: Driving under the influence and speeding.

No time given: No location given. Justin A. Hahn, 34, Fort Madison: Petition to revoke probation, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

Wednesday

No time given: No location given. James R. Kirby, 32, Warsaw, Illinois: Possession of a controlled substance.

No time given: No location given. Jeffrey W. Peterson, 36, Stronghurst, Illinois: Driving while license revoked.

No time given: No location given. Shayne F. Kelly, 52, Keokuk: Failure to appear.