Burlington Riverfront Entertainment is seeking volunteers to help with several planned summer events.

A volunteer meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the lower level banquet rooms of Burlington Memorial Auditorium. Anyone interested is invited to attend.

Volunteers are needed in many areas, most notably volunteer security personnel and servers for beverage tents.

Volunteers will assist during the two-day outdoor concert series planned for June 21 and 22 headlined by 38 Special and Granger Smith. Additionally, volunteers will assist with the party being planned in conjunction with RAGBRAI during its stop in Burlington on July 26.

Those interested in volunteering for security must pass a background check and those interested in being servers will have to successfully complete an online alcohol compliance training program called I-PACT.

For more information, call Burlington Riverfront Entertainment Executive Director, Mike O’ Neil, at (319) 753-8111, ext. 4.