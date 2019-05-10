Two Ames organizations will participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program by the Healthiest State Initiative.

Wheatsfield Co-op and the Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market are participating in the program to help provide nutritious produce to low-income families. Story County will now become one of 11 counties in Iowa participating this year.

Wheatsfield Co-op Marketing manager Kim Corbin said when she heard about the program almost two years ago, she knew the store wanted to participate.

This year, Wheatsfield was able to become part of Story County’s efforts after the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a three-year grant of $480,004 to the Healthiest State Initiative to expand Double Up Food Bucks, according to a press release.

“It gives back to those in need,” Corbin said. “It’s the right thing to do, and it doesn’t cost much of anything on our end.”

She said on the grocery side of Wheatsfield’s store, participating users get $1 in Double Up Food Bucks for every dollar they spend on produce. They can use these “free” dollar coupons to then purchase local produce. They can get up to $10 in Double Up Food Bucks for each transaction.

They can also use those coupons at either Wheatsfield or the Ames Farmers’ Market.

In 2018, the program was projected to serve nearly 5,000 Iowa families, which could result in $100,000 worth of fresh produce sales at Iowa farmers markets and grocery stores, benefiting more than 300 farmers in Iowa, according to the release.

Iowa Healthiest State Initiative Director of Programs Aryn McLaren said Ames will be the third city in Iowa to have a market and co-op partnership in the state. Iowa City and Decorah also have a partnership for the Food Bucks program.

McLaren said the reason participating users have to purchase local produce is because of the company’s desire to grow Iowa’s economy and help those in need.

“That was important to support local economy,” she said. “By doing that, this can strengthen the economy and make a healthier Iowa.”

Attempts to contact Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market representatives Thursday were unsuccessful.