A new 52,000 square foot building will be the next addition to Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus. A groundbreaking took place on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The proposed $19-million multidisciplinary building will include classrooms, health and science labs as well as a multi-functional room that can be used for many purposes. Hausmann Construction is building the facility and it’s designed by BVH Architecture and Gould Evans.

“This will be an awesome upgrade for our campus and for the region,” said Bob Morgan, Vice President of Program Development and Campus Director. “It will provide a high-tech classroom environment that will enhance our educational and growth opportunities. It will also provide a learning and conference area for local businesses to use for training opportunities.”

Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth said the students who will be learning in the new structure will become part of the skilled workforce.

“This is a great day for Southeast Community College and the community of Beatrice,” Wirth said. “When I came to Beatrice in 1971, the building over my shoulder (Hoover Hall) was six years old, and I thought it was a state-of-the-art facility.” Hoover is being razed as part of SCC’s facilities master plan. “I look forward to the continued transformation of the future.”

Students from Health, Arts and Sciences, Business and Criminal Justice programs will be able to utilize the various classrooms. Construction will be complete by August of 2020.