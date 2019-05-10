President Lisa welcomed Rotarians, guests, and visitors to the Boulders Inn and Suites for 100thanniversary celebration commemorating the first meeting of the Boone Rotary club in 1919. Pam Grunstad led those in attendance in the Star Spangled Banner and the Boone Rotary Anthem. After dinner Lisa had the members of the Boone (Noon and Evening) Clubs stand and be recognized also with welcoming a large contingent of Rotary dignitaries including DG Tom Narak, numerous past DGs, and several Assistant DGs.

PAUL HARRIS FELLOW RECOGNITION

Troy Thompson and PDG Chris Knapp came forward to recognize a number of members who were being recognized as Paul Harris Fellows. Those recognized (that evening) included Tish Germer (who is now serving as the secretary for the Boone Rotary Clubs!), Pres. Lisa, Matt Elthon, and Cody Bowers. Thank you to these great Rotarians for their tremendous service to our club and to the mission of Rotary!

NEW MEMBER INDUCTION

Following the recognition of our newest Paul Harris Fellow recipients DGN Steve Dakin came forward to with Pres. Lisa to induction thenewest members of the Boone Rotary Clubs. Those present on Wednesday included Hans Pollard, Shelley Grabau, Lesley Dakin, Lisa Cook, Graye Dierickx, Mandy Gustafson, Ruth Thompson, and Tish and Sam Germer (all but Hans attend the Evening Rotary Club). Those who have also joined the Evening Club