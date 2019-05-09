Our Senior potluck day will be next Monday, the 13th, at 11:30. If you have never attended, we would welcome you to join us. Many folks come a little early so they have extra time for visiting.

I have asked a couple of business people from town to present our program this month. Lynn Scarlett, our Chamber director, will update us on upcoming events this summer, and someone from the “Main Street” committee will talk to us about the proposed plans to join the national Main Street organization. Since I knew very little about this, I looked on their web site to understand their purpose. One thing it said was that with the collapse of malls over the last 10 years, the main streets of small towns can once again be revitalized. As we all know, downtown is the heart and soul of any small community. I will wait to hear the complete plan for our town from our speaker on Monday.

Then on Wednesday, the 15th, at 1 p.m. is our movie day. I have struggled with finding the right movie to show this month. Our choices are: “Three Identical Strangers,” which is the story of triplets who were separated at birth, or “A Dog’s Way Home,” which chronicles the adventure of a dog who embarks on a 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her owner. This movie reminds me of an updated version of the “Lassie Come Home” movie that was popular when we were young. It is a feel-good, heart-warming movie.

Our regular Hand and Foot card day will not be until the 22nd this month.