A California woman who authorities say tried to flush her newborn baby down a toilet in a McDonald's bathroom will serve no jail time.

TV station KFDM reports that Sarah Lockner was on the clock, working for the Redwood, Calif., restaurant, when she gave birth in September 2017.

A co-worker who walked into the bathroom claimed Lockner was holding the newborn, face down, in a toilet.

Lockner allegedly said she didn't know she was pregnant, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

Emergency crews responded and the baby survived. The baby was eventually placed with its father's aunt.

In January of this year, Lockner pleaded no contest to felony child endangerment. This week, a judge sentenced her to four years of probation. She'll also be required to take parenting classes.