Train like a Husker this summer, as Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has announced a series of summer camps and clinics. The camps will take place throughout the month of June at the Hendricks Training Complex.

The 2019 camp series will feature two four-day camps, as well a pair of specialty clinics for boys and girls entering the 3rd-12th grade. In addition, there will also be a three-day Little Husker camp for kids who are in grades K-4 for the upcoming year.

Hoiberg and his staff of instructors will work with campers on the fundamentals of basketball in a fun atmosphere. All camps are open to both boys and girls entering the respective grade level.

For more information, pricing and to register for the 2019 camps, email fredhoibergbasketballcamps@gmail.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/FredHoibergBasketballCamps.