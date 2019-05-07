Perry High School hosted its third annual College Decision Day on Tuesday, May 7.
Representatives from various colleges, universities and service branches made the trip to Perry to have the seniors sign certificates saying they will attend school in the fall.
The students then posed for photos with their certificates. A selfie station was also set up for the students to take photos with banners and other gear from their respective colleges.
Underclassmen were able to watch the seniors sign their certificates in the gym during their lunch period.
The following students participated in the event for their post-secondary plans:
Des Moines Area Community College
Halmar Arteaga, Carlos Calderon, Oshi Campos, Devin Carrillo, Jonathan Carrillo, Elizabeth Cornejo, Chien Doan, Mike Echeverria, Niyonkuru Elie, Jimmy Enriquez, Atalyssa Garnett, Justin Gonzalez, Rodrigo Guevara, Fallon Heater, Quinn Helmers, Krista Hines, Valeria Holguin, Luke Holtorf, Roger Jacobson, Conner Kenyon, Kade Killmer, Samantha Laws, Alex Morales, Brody Nicoliasen, Alexander Nunez, Jeymi Ramirez, Maura Richardson, Emely Rodriguez, Fernando Rodriguez, Eduardo Sanchez, Trinity Summerson
Iowa State University
Carly Anderson, Delaney Eiteman, Brianna Fields, Jocelyn Fuentes, Stephanie Garcia, Jace Johnson, Madison Mason, Jamileth Sarceno, Julia Stetzel, Elaine Thomason, Claudia Vargas
University of Northern Iowa
Emily Debord, Kaleb Olejniczak
University of Iowa
Alondra Avila, Kayla McFarland, Anna Ridnour, Camden Studer, Aliyah Taggart
Iowa Central Community College
Mario Cruz, Kody Kilts, Cesar Ramirez, Anthony Velasco
Kirkwood Community College
Savanna Benton, Kasandra Medina, Kitzya Soto
Iowa Lakes Community College
Hollywood Grabil, Lillian Robles, Logan Steadman, Gabby West
Grinnell College
Jayden Whitney
Grand View University
Adriana Eastman
Northwest Missouri State University
Mackenzie Ayers
Hawkeye Community College
Fatima Hurtado
Buena Vista University
Ben Stika
Graceland University
Kamryn Whelchel
Johnson County Community College
Jessica Ortiz
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Jehovany Rivera
Iowa Western Community College
Ethan Miller
Iowa National Guard
Mario Cruz, Claudia Vargas
United States Marines
Eoin Davis, Jered Narber, Beau Nelson
Wartburg College
Justin Stammer
Tyler Junior College
Natalie Martinez
Job Corp
Maria Torres
PCI Academy
Maddelyn Cannon