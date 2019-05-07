This past month, Nevada resident Gil Petersen was recognized as the Story County Citizen of the Year. Petersen was nominated and honored for his volunteer efforts with the Nevada Community Cupboard, where he works with various food drives and pantry re-stocking efforts. Through the food drive and other events, volunteers with the Nevada Community Cupboard have serviced as many as 121 families a month since 2014. The Board of Supervisors established the Citizen of the Year award in 2015. Pictured (from left) are Superviosor Lauris Olson, Kathy Solko (a nominator for Petersen), Gil Petersen, Supervisor Linda Murken and Supervisor Rick Sanders. Photo Contributed