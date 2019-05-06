Boone area residents, Bob and Pam Grundstad, Daniel Sprengeler, and Ray Olson will be singing with the Ames Chamber Artists on Saturday, May 11 at Faith Lutheran Church in Clive and on Saturday, May 18 at Collegiate Presbyterian Church in Ames. The concert in Clive will be at 7:00 and the concert in Ames will start at 7:30.

Tickets for the Ames concert are available in advance from members or at Everts Flower Home and Gifts and Rieman Music on Main Street in downtown Ames. Advance tickets may be purchased for $12.00. Seniors and students may purchase tickets for $9.00. All tickets the night of the performance are $15.00.

Songs and Sonnets is the 31st spring concert that the Ames Chamber Artist has presented in central Iowa. Director, David Johnson has selected a program that will feature choral works by Brahms, Morely, and Shearing.

George Shearing was born in August of 1919 and started to learn piano at age 3. Congenitally blind, he went on to study at the Linden Lodge School for the blind in Wimbledon. This was where he received his only formal musical education. He played in various bands and moved to United States in 1947.

He gained popularity in the states due to his ability to mix swing, bop, and other styles. Because of this popularity he was booked in legendary jazz clubs such as Birdland in New York. His jazz quintet continued recording until 1978. Perhaps his most renown grouping was with singer Mel Tormé for they won two Grammys in 1983 and 1984. They toured together and they performed at CY Stephens Auditorium on March 22, 1987.

In 1985 Music to Hear was published as a commission from the Dale Warland Singers in St. Paul, Minnesota. These were based on Shakespearean texts, set for chorus, bass, and piano. In 1999 he completed another set, Songs and Sonnets which was also a commissioned piece. It’s premiere performance featured Shearing on the piano and John Rutter as conductor.

ACA will also be performing the beloved Johannes Brahms Liebesleiter Waltzes. Brahms wrote these as an homage to the waltz king, Richard Strauss in 1869. They are written in an Austrian “Ländler” style where a stamping or hopping on the first beat is a feature in this 3/4 meter. Brahms titled these pieces as “four hands piano with voices ad libitum”. The pieces were so popular at the time, that he had to write another set of waltzes to satisfy the public and his publisher.

The waltzes will be performed with the full choral ensemble and in small groups. Our accompanist Amanda Jennings will be joined by ISU student, Jacob Metzler to make the “four hands”.

Additionally, the ensemble will perform pieces by Renaissance composer Thomas Morley, and 20th century, Pulitzer Prize winner Norman Dello Joio.

You may find more information about Ames Chamber Artists on their Facebook page and their website. You may also listen to past performances of music on Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music.