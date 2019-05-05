U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement regarding media reports that North Korea conducted a launch, just days after a summit between North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.



“Kim’s provocations after his summit with Putin tell you all you need to know about North Korea’s ‘commitment’ to denuclearization and about Putin’s ‘desire’ for peace. These two murderous tyrants have no interest in peace and stability. Americans must remain clear-eyed about who our friends really are and realistic about empty promises from adversaries.”