Chadron State College

Devon Roesener of Cook received a master of arts in education degree from Chadron State College during commencement ceremonies on May 4. Roesener was one of 302 graduates who participated in two ceremonies on the campus. The first in Memorial Hall Auditorium honored graduate students at 8 a.m., and the second in the Chicoine Center honored undergraduate students at 10 a.m.



Wayne State College

Two Otoe County students received their degrees from Wayne State College on May 4.

Jessica Sue Hicks of Douglas received her bachelor of science degree in family and consumer sciences/foods and nutrition with a minor in public and global health.

Emily Natasha Rohlff of Union received her bachelor of science degree in secondary English education.

A total of 500 degrees were conferred by Wayne State College President Marysz Rames during ceremonies at the Willow Bowl.



University of Nebraska, Kearney

Graduate and undergraduate degrees for 631 were conferred at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises on May 3.

Area graduates are

Nebraska City: Ravin Baker, bachelor of arts in psychology; and Breanna Bales, master of science in education, instructional technology—school librarian.

Otoe: Carlina Grove, master of science in education, higher education student affairs

Syracuse: Ashleigh Callahan, education specialist, school psychology education.

Hamburg, Iowa: Nich-olas Thompson, master of science in education, instructional technology—leadership in instructional technology



Central Community College-Hastings

Lauren M. Sand of Syracuse received her associate of applied science degree in dental hygiene during commencement ceremonies at Central Community College-Hastings on May 4.

Sand was one of 84 members of the 455-student graduating class who achieved a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during her college career and graduated with honors.