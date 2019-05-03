Two former employees of Southeastern Community College have filed wrongful termination lawsuits against the college.

Susan Dunlay and Beth Deacon, both of whom worked as adult education learning instructors for SCC, allege they endured “severe and pervasive” harassment by SCC in violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act, according to separate petitions filed Jan. 28 by Keokuk attorney Curtis Dial, who is representing both women.

Dunlay, whose employment with the college began July 8, 1996, claims she was forced to involuntarily leave her employment with SCC Jan. 31, 2017, via early retirement because the college “deliberately made (Dunlay’s) working conditions so intolerable.” The suit claims Dunlay was subjected to harassment in the workplace based upon her age.

Deacon, who began working as an Adult Education Learner instructor for Iowa State Penitentiary inmates Aug. 11, 2014, claims she, too, was subjected to "sufficiently severe and pervasive" harassment in the workplace due to her sex and status as a "whistleblower," and that she resigned to escape that harassment.

Deacon said she had complained to supervisors and law enforcement officers regarding other SCC employees "allowing and assisting inmates at the Iowa Department of Corrections to cheat on educational tests," enabling the college to claim it was graduating more inmates from the Iowa Department of Corrections Educational Facilities. She claims it was after making these complaints that she was subjected to a hostile work environment by her supervisors.

Both women are seeking compensation for the damages incurred as a result of the alleged wrongful termination, such as lost wages and benefits, emotional distress and attorney's fees.

SCC President Michael Ash said the women's claims were investigated by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

"They found there was no evidence of these claims and dismissed both cases," Ash said, declining further comment as it is a personnel matter and litigation is pending.

The two women have requested a jury trial.