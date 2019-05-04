Tractor Supply Company is calling for 4-H and FFA youth to demonstrate what it means to be a great neighbor during the retailer’s Mobile Fair Tour, a 10-stop journey across the United States. The “Great Neighbor” Contest is an experiential component of the Mobile Fair Tour where local youth are encouraged to submit a photo with a 200-word description for participation.

Beginning Monday, April 29, 4-H and FFA youth residing near a stop on the fair’s tour can enter the contest by submitting a photo and caption that showcases a 4-H or FFA project making a difference in their community. The Mobile Fair Tour will begin its route July 15 at the Fayette County Fair in Washington Court House, Ohio, and will come to a stop in Tyler, Texas, at the East Texas State Fair on Sept. 22.

“The ‘Great Neighbor’ Photo Contest is an interactive way for 4-H and FFA youth to share their experiences in serving their community,” says Diane Bollig, store marketing manager at Tractor Supply Company. “We are proud to give youth of all ages the opportunity and platform to be recognized for their hard work and passion.

Tractor Supply will choose winners at random and will recognize the local winners at each of the 10 fair stops with a special ceremony. Winners will be presented with a commemorative plaque and Tractor Supply gift pack in appreciation of their hard work.

The “Great Neighbor” Photo Contest closes on June 16. To enter, eligible 4-H and FFA members should visit TractorSupply.com/FairTour to submit their photo and description, review contest rules and regulations, and view a list of fair stops.

Since the Mobile Fair Tour’s inception in 2016, Tractor Supply has recognized more than 100 4-H and FFA youth for their community contributions across the country. In addition to honoring contest winners, the Mobile Fair Tour features free, family-friendly activities and prizes to enhance the fair experience.

