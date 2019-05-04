The Falls City Chamber Main Street in partnership with the Nebraska Main Street Network is holding a retail training program in Falls City on Monday, May 20, 2019, 5:30pm, at Dickey's BBQ Pit at 117 W. 17th Street in downtown Falls City. The title of the program is Main Street Retail: Marketing Strategies That Grab Customers and Keep Them Coming Back. Attendees will learn ways to attract customers and employ clever marketing strategies to get them in the door. For more detailed information and to register for the training visit https://nebraskamainstreet.org/training/registration-retail-training-in-falls-city.html