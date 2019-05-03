Rain doesn't dampen public's craving for fresh local food and people-watching.

You can tell Spring has arrived at last — in spite of the endless winter — when Burlington's Jefferson Street Farmers Market kicks off.

Last night's debut was more successful than prognosticators predicted by saying the rotten weather, flooded river, late-winter temps and nagging rain would keep folks at home.

Didn't happen.

Estimates of the human influx onto Jefferson Street between 3rd and 6th Streets last night ranged from "not bad" to "better than expected" to the Chicago Cubs-ish, "Wait 'till next week."

Rachel Lindeen, event coordinator for Greater Burlington Partnership, said 43 regular vendors were signed up, but, "I don't expect them all to be there in the very beginning."

Lindeen said about 30 of those vendors were vending under Thursday's leaden skies.

"We have three new meat people," she said. "Back by popular demand are all our favorite produce people. The Bontrager family from Bonaparte. Jones' Family Farm is bringing a lot of starter plants, so if you want tomatoes, they have them. I expect to see really good organic produce from the Homestead people again. The Gerst Family Gardens will be back, those are always really popular."

John and Marie Bontrager have been baking authentic Amish recipes for Farmers Market for 12 years, offering their die-for cinnamon rolls for the same price today as they offered in their first year.

But are they gluten-free?

"We're going to leave that to the people who do gluten free," John Bontrager said.

The Bontrager fried pies are a popular Farmers Market walkabout food.

Gawking foodies clogged the 300 block of Jefferson in particular, in part because locals were supporting the businesses most affected by the collapse of the Tama Building, rubble from which closed their block most of the winter, crushing business traffic.

"A lot of those people keep their doors open and put some product out for Farmers Market," Lindeen said.

Lindeen said downtown merchants like to get involved. That includes Doreen Roy, owner of the Red Screen Door and Gypsi, both in that fated 300 block.

Roy, who's been involved with Farmers Market since 2002, had a new line out on her sidewalk: authentic Amish canned goods from Yaeger's Farm & Market in Illinois.

Roy took over local distribution of Yaeger's products recently when the founder retired.

"We are so happy to have the street open again," Roy said. "We're glad to bring life back downtown."

Burlington By the Book owner Chris Murphy said Farmers Market's arrival on the tail end of the Tama disaster is a good thing.

"I'm looking forward to it," Murphy said. "It's good for downtown Burlington."

A highlight of the Market opener was the gigantic yellow duck looming at the corner of 3rd and Jefferson like something from a Ghostbusters flick. The blond quacker enticed strollers to sign up for the Lucky Duck Dash this Saturday in Crapo Park, a chance to win $1,000 by sponsoring a rubber duckie. Proceeds from the fundraiser by Greater Burlington Leadership and Two Rivers Bank will benefit the YMCA's Camp McBride.

Two Rivers marketing facilitator Joe Jolin said about 35 raffle tickets were sold at Farmers Market. Email leadership@greaterburlington.com for more information.

And what's a farmers market without walk-and-chomp food? This one features two official food trucks, two Sno-Cone type places, the ice cream truck is back and there are a few pop-up grab-and-go vendors scattered up and down Jefferson.

"It's still a great place to come down and grab dinner after work," Lindeen said.

This year's trucks are Pig Out from Mediapolis and Twisted River 61 from Fort Madison.

"It's fun to see everybody come down. If you sit there and people-watch, you will see everybody," Lindeen said.

Someone asked Lindeen how she felt about the Farmers Market no longer being on the waterfront, which, at the moment, is under water.

"Oh, my!" she said with a laugh. "Relieved. It's been nice not to worry about floods. And this year we don't have to worry about moving it for Steamboat Days, either."

Now, there's a cloud with a silvered lining.

Jefferson Street Farmers Market runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Thursday for 21 weeks except the Fourth of July. More information at greaterburlington.com.