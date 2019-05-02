The annual Summer Movie Series offerings have been announced by Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce. Movies will be:

June 1: Hotel Transylvania 3

June 8: Mary Poppins Returns

June 15: Small Foot

June 22: Peter Rabbit

June 29: Despicable Me 3

July 13: Beauty and the Beast (new)

July 20: Coco

July 27: Paddington Bear

Aug. 3: Ralph Wrecks the Internet

The movies, which are shown at dusk on Saturday nights in the sunken parking lot in the 700 block of Central Avenue, are free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.