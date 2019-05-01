Peru State students assisted in clean-up projects in Peru and Brownville on Friday, April 26. The clean-up projects are part of a nine-year tradition taken on by Peru State students one week before commencement, in addition to other clean-up and community projects throughout the year.

Ninety-one Peru State students and 11 community members joined a city-wide clean up of Peru. The group collected more than 80 pickup loads of trash, litter and other items. Students were also involved in planting flowers in downtown Peru.

Peru State College, the Peru Community Impact Group, the new ImPERUving as oNE group, and the City of Peru partnered together for this year’s citywide cleanup. Members of these groups and other community members supplied cookies, coffee and other baked goods to fuel the morning’s volunteers.

The Peru State Science, Math and Outdoor Life Clubs volunteered in Brownville later that day to clean up the Governor Furnas Arboretum.

Caroline Allen writes to the College’s First Lady, “On behalf of the Brownville Fine Arts Association, I want to thank you, Elaine, for arranging to have the students come to Brownville, and I want to thank the fantastic students who worked so hard and long to get the Gov. R. W. Furnas Arboretum ready for the new season.”

John Lauber adds, “The Peru State students were absolutely stunning in their performance at the Furnas Arboretum work day. They worked very hard at a very dirty job which was carrying branches to a machine which processed them into chips. They then placed the chips on the pathways throughout the site.”