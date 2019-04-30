Recently named (by StepOutside.org) as one of the BEST OUTDOOR FESTIVALS IN IOWA, the 3rd annual Boone River Valley Festival is May 23rd-25th and serves to celebrate our great outdoors in Boone County! Join us for activities and events for all ages, all weekend long- and with over twenty organizations in conservation, education and recreation- plus enjoy live music every night!

Grand Funk Railroad’s national “50 Years of Funk” Anniversary touris coming to the Boone River Valley Festival Saturday night with special guest, Blue Oyster Cultand local favorite Justin Elliott Band at Seven Oaks. Tickets on sale now on our website or Facebook page!

As one of the largest outdoors festivals in the state, new events were added this year- including a Youth Fishing Derby with Boone County Conservation and the Garage Art Car Show as a part of Sunday’s Arts in the Park! A full list of activities is on the Boone River Valley Festival’s facebook page or online at www.BooneRiverValleyFestival.com.

Boone Action Association is a volunteer group and 501c3 nonprofit organization who seek to improve & promote Boone County. With the help of our members, we organize the annual Boone IA River Valley Festival and support other community-building events.

A portion of the festivals proceeds will benefit our non-profit partner, Camp Hantesa’s program, Camp Bravespecifically designed for kids impacted by crime.