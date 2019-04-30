To promote safe driving and encourage motorists to plan ahead for getting home safely this Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend, AAA and Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser) are offering their free Tow to Go program. Tow to Go service is available from Friday night, May 3, through 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, May 6. Tow to Go provides a free, confidential ride and tow to a safe location within ten miles to anyone who may have had too much to drink. The program, which is designed to be used as a last resort, is offered based on availability of AAA service technicians and tow trucks. Tow to Go is available to motorists in nine states including Nebraska and Iowa. Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions. Since 1998, the program has safely kept more than 25,000 impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. For details, visit www.AAA.com/TowtoGo. For service call 855-286-9246 or call 855-2-TOW-2-GO. AAA Offering Free Bike Helmet Fitting Events To help keep children safe this summer, AAA and the Cornhusker Motor Club Foundation are once again offering free bike helmet fitting events at their Nebraska office locations. Children ages 5-12 are invited to be fitted with a free bike helmet, while supplies last. Fitting events will be held: AAA Norfolk, 1037 Omaha Ave – May 6-10, 2 pm to 5 pm AAA Omaha, West Center, 2606 S. 132 St – May 13-17, 9 am to 5 pm AAA Omaha, West Maple, 16016 Evans St – May 13-17, 9 am to 5 pm AAA Lincoln, 2900 O Street – May 15-17, 9 am to 5 pm AAA Clocktower, 815 N. 98 St – May 20-24, 9 am to 5 pm AAA Grand Island, 3359 W. Capital Ave – May 21-22, 9 am to 5 pm AAA Bellevue, 3905 Twin Creek – May 28-31, 9 am to 5 pm For more information, visit www.AAA.com/Events. Keep Your Mind and Body Fit - Flexibility for Safe Driving Based on research showing that higher levels of fitness among seniors is associated with better driving performance, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has developed a series of exercises and stretches to improve neck, shoulder, trunk, back and overall body flexibility. Flexibility permits drivers to move the entire body and all joints more freely and helps motorists with many driving requirements, such as braking, getting in and out of the car, looking to the side and rear, steering, parking, and more. Good flexibility also helps improve posture and prevent fatigue while driving. For more information, including helpful video clips demonstrating various exercises recommended for drivers, visit www.seniordriving.aaa.com. Look for the Keep Your Mind and Body Fit tab. Always consult your physician before beginning any new fitness program. Details about this latest research study can be found at www.newsroom.aaa.com. Fuel Price Updates For the latest information on fuel prices, including daily fuel price updates, color coded county maps showing the highest and lowest prices in each state, and weekly commentary from AAA, visit www.gasprices.aaa.com.