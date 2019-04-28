Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce invites businesses and residents to a Ribbon Cutting and Open House at the Immigrant Legal Center on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

The goal of the Immigrant Legal Center and Heartland Workers Center is to welcome immi- grants into our community by providing high quality legal services, education, and advocacy. The Nebraska City branch has had a presence in the community for several months, but recently moved into their new location at 611 Central Avenue.

The Open House at Immigrant Legal Center at 611 Central Avenue is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on April 30. The Ribbon Cutting will be at 5:15 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.