It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

April 16, 2019

A 45 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for show cause hearing - original charge of domestic abuse assault.

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 15500 block of Highway 141 Diagonal when the driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled it entering the ditch, striking a utility pole. A Des Moines resident was transported to Mercy Main by the Dallas County EMS. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $8,000.

April 17, 2019

A 25 year old female Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for pretrial conference - original charge of OWI.

April 18, 2019

A 19 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of possession of marijuana.

A two vehicle accident was reported at R30. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $1,500 and $100 to vehicle two. The driver of vehicle one was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

A two vehicle accident was reported on Highway 44. No injuries reported. Vehicle one only sustained a few scratches and damage to vehicle two was estimated at $7,000.

April 20, 2019

A 65 year old Coon Rapids resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of driving while license suspended.

A 23 year old male Arlington Heights, Illinois resident was arrested at the 103 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 24 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested in the 26000 block of 360th St., Van Meter for OWI and no insurance.

A one vehicle accident was reported as the driver struck a vehicle that was legally parked across from the driveway that he was backing out of in Adel. No injuries reported. There was no damage to the driver’s vehicle and $1,500 to the parked vehicle.

April 21, 2019

A 46 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for initial appearance - original charge of driving under suspension.

A 39 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of driving while license denied.

A 41 year old male Waukee resident was arrested in the 1400 Walnut St., Dallas Center for driving while barred.

A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of 170th Street and Highway 169. No injuries reported. Damage to both vehicles estimated at $2,000 each.

April 22, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 16000 block of Highway 169 when the driver struck a cow. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $6,000. The driver was cited and released for no valid driver’s license.