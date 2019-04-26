The Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market (AMSFM) kicks off its ninth season on Saturday, May 4. The 2019 market season will run every Saturday through Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in historic downtown Ames. In October, market hours will change to 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Market will be held in the 300 and 400 blocks of Main Street and offer fresh local produce, baked goods, wine, cheese, meats, eggs, jams, cut flowers, handcrafted artwork, delicious prepared food and so much more. The Market will also feature live music, local entertainment, free children’s activities and other special events during the season.

“We’re excited for our ninth season on Main Street,” said Market Manager Lojean Petersen. “We are expanding again with 15 new full-time and occasional vendors joining the market this year. With special events planned each week, a variety of live music and children’s activities, there will be something new and exciting every Saturday.”

The opening weekend will bring its Fourth Annual Food Truck Showdown. The Food Truck Showdown will have a variety of Ames and Central Iowa food trucks competing for the best overall food truck, voted on by the Ames community during the Market from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, Joyful Colorz will provide free face painting, sponsored by Stoltze & Stoltze Family Dentistry, and Cy will make an appearance between 10 a.m.-noon. Deery of Ames will be also be on site to hand out specially-designed AMSFM canvas bags to the first 300 visitors to the Market. It is going to be a great opening day!

Special Events for May:

May 4 – Food Truck Showdown, Free Face Painting by Joyful Colorz, an appearance by Cy from 10 a.m.-noon, and 300 free market bags will be given away to attendees

May 11 – Free Meyer’s Pony Rides

May 25 – Free Hovick Petting Zoo

For more event information and to keep up-to-date on weekly vendors, kids’ activities and special events at the Market, please bookmark www.amesmainstreetfarmersmarket.com and become a fan on Facebook (Ames Main Street Farmers Market), Instagram (Ames Farmers Market) or follow on Twitter (Ames Farmers Mkt).

The Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market is led by the Ames Chamber of Commerce and is supported by the Ames Convention & Visitors Bureau Community Grant Program.