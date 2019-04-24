The Supervisors criticized legislators for 'not knowing what happens at the county level'

The members of the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors are in agreement that a bill working its way through the state house would have disastrous consequences for the county.

“I’m totally against it,” said Supervisor Tom Broeker.

The bill, HF 773, would cap county and city revenue growth at 2 percent. This would limit the ability of Counties and Municipalities to collect revenue in excess of the 2 percent growth rate in either the general or rural services funds.

Counties use this growth to pay for a variety of costs such as raises for employees, price hikes in insurance premiums, increased cost of construction materials and gas costs for law enforcement vehicles.

“If they would repeal their unfunded mandates, we would be fine,” said supervisor Bob Beck.

Beck explained the state has several programs they force the counties to fund, but are now trying to restrict their ability to tax to pay for these mandates.

According to Broeker, Tama County is eyeing a lawsuit regarding the unfunded mandates.

The lawsuit centers around Iowa Code 25B, which deals with state mandates funding requirements.

The code states political subdivisions, to include cities and counties, are not required to enact any state mandates if they do not come with funding.

"Its never been tested... maybe its time," Broeker said.

HF 773 would not affect funding for Mental Health Disability services, unified law enforcement, debt service, or emergency services.

Mental Health was also a topic of discussion at the Supervisors meeting.

“We’re not like Des Moines,” Broeker said when talking about how mental health is run across the state.

Broeker said different counties have vastly different needs. He pointed to Polk County, who’s largest city is Des Moines. He said living in a rural county, like Des Moines County, has different challenges than Polk County, such as transportation cost.

Broeker sits on the board of Southeast Iowa Link, the mental health region responsible for Des Moines County. The state switched from a county system to a regional system in 2015.

As it stands, the regions take care of adult mental health services. However, if a bill that currently sits on Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk were signed into law, regions would also be responsible for children’s disability services.

Currently the state is responsible for children’s mental health care, including the funding for the service. There is no funding measure in the bill the legislature passed, meaning the regions and ultimately county taxpayers would be responsible to pay for children’s mental health services.

“We don’t even have enough money for adults right now,” said Ken Hyndman, the Des Moines County Community Services director.

Beck, who has expressed his frustration on several occasions about the regional mental health system, had harsh words for the state legislators.

“They sit in Des Moines in those desks and don’t know what is going on at the county level.”