Children ages 5-12 are invited to bring their bicycles and helmets, along with their parent(s), to participate in the 2nd Annual Safety Bike Rodeo, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the Adel City Hall Parking Lot, 301 S. 10th St.

The event is organized by the Rotary Club of Adel and the Adel Police Department to promote safe bicycle-riding habits and to reduce accidents involving children. This come-and-go event is free and offers interactive activities for children, free giveaways and a drawing for prizes.

Bikes will be inspected and helmets checked for fit before children receive safety instruction and ride through the course. If the child does not have a bike helmet, a loaner helmet will be fitted to use during the event. Adults may also bring their bikes and helmets for inspection.

Children completing the safety course will receive a certificate of completion, bike safety information, a Rotary flyer and a bottle of water.

Other activities at the Safety Bike Rodeo include tours of a police car and a fire engine and the opportunity to visit with an Adel Police Officer and an Adel Firefighter. Members of the Adel American Legion and Auxiliary will be on-hand near the Patriot Rock to speak to families and pass out homemade cookies. In addition, the Raccoon River Valley Trail is nearby for riding or walking.

The 2nd Annual Safety Bike Rodeo is made possible thorough the generosity and support of the Rotary Club of Adel, the Adel Police Department, the City of Adel and our many sponsors.

For more information, contact Shirley McAdon at 515-993-4862.