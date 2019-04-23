It's time to register for the 4-H Pallet Challenge and Junk-In-A-Bucket projects!

Fremont County 4-H Youth Committee offers two special projects. The Pallet Challenge and Junk-In-A-Bucket projects serve as a fundraiser for the Youth Committee and it's camp scholarship fund.

For $10, 4-H'ers can build something out of wooden pallets, or create a welded sculpture for a bucket full of metal "trash."

4-H members must register by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15. The $10 entry fee is due at the time of registration.



Pallet Challenge rules are as follows:

1. Pallet Challenge is open to Fremont County 4-H members who register by May 15.

2. Entries are to be entered on FairEntry between June 1 and July 1.

3. Pallets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Seven pallets will be provided initially, but more may be available upon request.

4. The cost to participate is $10 per entry.

5. 4-H members are limited to 1 entry each.

6. Work must be done by the 4-H’er. It is encouraged that a mentor teach necessary skills and offer support.

7. Items can be added, keeping in mind that this project encourages up-cycling. Materials should be repurposed or recycled.

8. Painting of the entry is encouraged but not required.

9. Entries will be divided into two classes; 7 Pallets and Over and 7 Pallets and Under.

10. The entry should be dual-enrolled as a Pallet Challenge entry (including the informal write-up), as wells as a Science, Engineering & Technology/Woodworking project (including the 4-H STEM write-up).

11. Items that are dual-enrolled in Pallet Challenge and Woodworking, or another 4-H project area, must follow the rules, regulations and deadlines for each contest.

12. A write-up that includes an explanation of the vision for the piece, what was learned or what skills were gained, and a photo of the participant engaged in the creative process must be provided for evaluation as a Pallet Challenge entry.

13. A standard 4-H STEM static write-up form must be completed for Conference Judging.

14. Premium money will be awarded based on evaluation as a 4-H woodworking project. Additional prizes may be awarded based on evaluation as a Pallet Challenge entry.

15. Entries may be donated to the auction to support the Fremont County 4-H Camp Scholarship Fund, or the 4-H’er can elect to keep it.

16. Entries will remain on display at the fair until they are sold by silent auction at the day and time found in the fair schedule, or until projects are released.

Junk-In-A-Bucket rules are as follows:

1. Junk-In-A-Bucket Exhibition is open to Fremont County 4-H members who register by May 15.

2. Entries are to be entered on FairEntry between June 1 and July 1.

3. Buckets filled with weldable materials will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

4. The cost to participate is $10 per bucket.

5. 4-H members are limited to 1 bucket each.

6. Materials must be welded into a purposeful or decorative item.

7. Work must be done by the 4-H’er. It is encouraged that a mentor teach necessary skills and offer support.

8. Items can be added, but the majority of pieces must come from the bucket of materials provided.

9. Painting of the entry is encouraged but not required.

10. The entry should be dual-enrolled as a Junk-In-A-Bucket entry (including the informal write-up), as well as a Science, Engineering & Technology/Welding project (including the 4-H STEM write-up).

11. Items that are dual-enrolled in Junk-In-A-Bucket and Welding, or another 4-H project area, must follow the rules, regulations and deadlines for each contest.

12. A write-up that includes an explanation of the vision for the piece, what was learned or what skills were gained, and a photo of the participant engaged in the creative process must be provided for evaluation as a Junk-In-A-Bucket entry.

13. A standard 4-H STEM static write-up form must be completed for Conference Judging.

14. Premium money will be awarded based on evaluation as a 4-H welding project. Additional prizes may be awarded based on evaluation as a Junk-In-A-Bucket entry.

15. Entries will remain on display at the fair until they are sold by silent auction at the day and time found in the fair schedule.

16. Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Fremont County 4-H Camp Scholarship Fund.