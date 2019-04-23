The 148th Arbor Day Festival, “Think Green in ‘19,” will get underway in Nebraska City on Friday, April 26.

Friday’s events will include free seedlings from Premier Bank, 202 S. 8th St. Seedlings will be handed out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby.

Bank staff will be on hand from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, too, to distribute free seedlings.

Arbor Day History at Arbor Lodge will be the order of the weekend at Arbor Lodge State Historic Park, 2600 Arbor Ave.

The Arbor Day Foundation is providing free admission to the mansion during Arbor Day weekend.

The mansion will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, for self-guided tours, a look at Morton family history, and the chance to see Arbor Day poster and poetry contest entries.

Arbor Bank is providing free weekend admission to the Arbor Day Farm Tree Adventure. 2611 Arbor Ave.

Activities include 50-foot treehouse, outdoor classrooms, wooded trails, and a ZipKrooz.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The 2019 Power of Wind and Water Art Show will be on display at the Kimmel Education and Research Center, 5986 G Rd., beginning Thursday, April 25.

Visitors can view local and international art work that demonstrates the incredible power of wind and water.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Rivers,” a collaborative exhibit by Lori Elliott-Bartle, Marcia Joffe-Bouska and Tom Quest at the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts, 801 3rd Corso, will conclude its run on Friday.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Commemorative Tree Planting and Reception for the Arbor Day Honoree will take place Friday, along with the annual Children’s Program on the grounds of J. Sterling Morton’s Arbor Lodge mansion.

Attended by all elementary youth in Nebraska City, the program includes entertainment, recognition of the winners of poster and poetry contests, and tree planting instructions.

Each child will receive a free tree at the end of the program.

Celebrate Arbor Day with a guided tour of Nebraska City's Enchanted Arboretum aboard the Arbor Day Farm trolley.

The collection of hand-painted trees was created by local and regional artists as part of a Nebraska City community art project.

Designs include glass mosaic, Native American fables, the changing seasons, flowers, wildlife, biblical stories, and more.

Riders will receive a commemorative book featuring all of the sculptures as part of the tour.

The 1-hour trolley ride departs from the Lied Lodge lobby at 4 p.m. Friday, at 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday, and at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Price is $15 plus tax for adults and $10 plus tax for children age 3-12.

Reservations are required. Call Lied Lodge at 402-873-8733 for more information.

Nebraska flora and fauna photography will be on display at The Keeping Room, 717 Central Ave., at 4 p.m. Friday.

“Yoga Behind the Pines” will take place at 5 p.m. Friday.

Practice your tree pose while enjoying the ambiance of spring and blooming gardens at Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast, 2018 6th Ave.

The session will feature 45 minutes of yoga and light seasonal snacks. Cost is $15 per person.

Friday’s events wrap up with Cosmic Bowling from 6 to 11 p.m. at Arbor Lanes, 2023 Industrial Rd. Cost is $10 per person.

Cosmic Bowling is also on tap from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at Arbor Lanes.

Saturday’s Arbor Day events get underway with the Arbor Day Fun Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Runners can sign up the morning of the race at the Stone Cabin, located on the corner of Central Avenue and Steinhart Park Road. Race day entries are $40.

The Kimmel Orchard, 5995 G Rd., will host an Arbor Day Fest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The orchard will offer Live music, free hayrack rides (until 4 p.m.), lunch, wine tastings, and apple donuts.

The Morton-James Public Library, 920 Central Ave. (the basement of American National Bank), will host a used book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted.

The library will also host an Arbor Day Family Books and Bits at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Participants can learn Arbor Day words in American Sign Language, hear Arbor Day-themed stories, sing songs and do a craft.

Children of all ages and families are welcome.

The Wildwood Historic Center, 420 Steinhart Park Rd., will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Period House’s construction by Jasper and Ellen Ware during 2019. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Activities will include create and take pottery in Victorian Garden, and “Moving to Wildwood” tours in the Period House. Ghost Image photos will also be available for purchase.

The Arbor Day Home Craft and Garden Show will give visitors a chance to think spring! Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles Club, 600 1st Corso.

Cardio Drumming in the Street, a low-impact way to exercise, will be demonstrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in front of Nebraska City Nutrition, 618 Central Ave.

The annual Arbor Day Parade will step off at 1 p.m. Saturday. The parade starts at 16th Street and proceeds on Central Avenue toward downtown, ending at 6th Street.

Prizes will be awarded to the floats that are the most original and the best commercial entry.

Prizes will also be given for best use of theme, “Think Green in ‘19,” and best overall entry. The winner of the best overall entry prize will receive a bowling party at Arbor Lanes.

Immediately following the parade, the second annual Arbor Day Bed Races will be run on Central Avenue between 6th and 9th streets.

Awards will be given for Best in Bed (best decorated), Dream Team (fastest bed), Slumber Party (best team spirit/most entertaining) and Sleep Walker (slowest bed).

The second annual Arbor Day Progressive Dinner, sponsored by Wehling Insurance, will be served in two seatings. The first seating will be served from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, while the second will be served from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Participants will ride the Arbor Day Farm Trolley to Arbor Lodge State Historic Park, Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast, Union Orchard Central Apple Market, The Keeping Room, and the Prairie City Chophouse, where the meal will conclude with a comedy show.

Sunday’s special events include the Jaycees Fly-in Breakfast at the Nebraska City Airport, located four miles south of town on Highway 75. Pancakes, ham, coffee and juice will be served from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5 for adults or $4 for children ages 5 to 11.

The 2019 Nebraska Bloody Mary State Championship will be decided on Sunday at the Fox Center, 424 Central Ave. Prizes will include Best of the Best, Best Individual, People’s Choice, and Best Bar and Restaurant. Attendees at this 21-and-over event can purchase five tasting tickets for $10, plus a $5 cover charge.



