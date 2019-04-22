Peru State College invites alumni and friends to the ceremonial grand opening of the Performing Arts Center featuring musical performances, the debut of a Peru State oral history documentary, delicious food and tours of the newly renovated space. RSVP requested for the May 3 event.

Dr. Dan Hanson, president of Peru State College said, “The region is invited to enjoy a special evening of music and film that celebrates the opening of the Performing Arts Center and Peru State’s history.”

RSVP by May 1 to the Peru State College Foundation by phone (402) 872-2304, email dsolie@peru.edu or by clicking here to complete the online form.

The Performing Arts Center was originally built in 1921 and the theatre retains the sweeping curves of the time period. The new addition includes a new main and second floor lobby, costume and props workshops, dressing rooms, a green room, new bathrooms and an extended stage.

The Sesquicentennial Plaza will also be added to celebrate the College’s founding 150 years ago in 1867. The Plaza will host outdoor events and a Cat in the Hat bronze sculpture. The Cat in the Hat sculpture was donated by Dr. Darrel and Peggy Long in honor of the years of Dr. Seuss activities held on campus by Peru State education students.

New facades grace the western wall of the theatre. The facades, Windows to the Past, were sculpted by Jay Tschetter. They reflect photographs gathered for the sesquicentennial book project, Nebraska’s First College.

Learn more at www.peru.edu/pac.






