Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce and the Arbor Day Committee announced today the 2019 Nebraska City Arbor Day Honoree.

The late Ted Beilman of Nebraska City will be posthumously recognized as the 2019 Arbor Day Honoree.

Beilman, who passed away in March of this year, was a tireless supporter of Nebraska City, founding and spearheading the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project. He coupled that with the Nebraska City’s Honoring our Heroes display in the Memorial Building, which showcases photographs and memorabilia of more than 800 Nebraska City and Otoe County veterans. Beilman was also involved in the Friends of Arbor Lodge Foundation and the Friends of Riverview Nature Park.

A Commemorative Tree Planting for Ted Beilman will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Memorial Building at 8th Street and 1st Corso in downtown Nebraska City. A reception will follow.

The public is invited to attend the Commemorative Tree Planting and Reception.