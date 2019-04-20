On Sunday, April 7, Dinty Moore’s held a fundraiser to help those impacted by the floods.
Because of the gracious support of our patrons, the bar raised $4,900
The money will be given to Percival Hometown Pride who will distribute it directly to families in Nebraska City and surrounding areas.
The event included drawings for prizes provided by local businesses, a live auction, freewill offerings, and the sale of Dinty Moore’s famous shredded beef sandwiches. Plus, profits from that day’s bar sales were donated to the cause.
Dinty Moore’s would like to thank everyone for coming to the event!
Special thanks to these special people and organizations for their donations:
Lied Lodge
Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast
Lorton Lounge
Larson Motors
Valentino’s
El Portal
Cargill
Farewell
Miller Brewing Company
Budweiser Brewing Company
Whitney Wright
Nick Esser
Tom Kipper
Dan Crom
Sherry Reeves
Ruth Stouffer
Chelsea Lasovich
Ron Newby
Cari Lee
Denise DuVall
Dinty Moore’s, established in 1906, is the oldest bar in Nebraska City. It is located at 108 S 8th St.
