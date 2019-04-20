On Sunday, April 7, Dinty Moore’s held a fundraiser to help those impacted by the floods.

Because of the gracious support of our patrons, the bar raised $4,900

The money will be given to Percival Hometown Pride who will distribute it directly to families in Nebraska City and surrounding areas.

The event included drawings for prizes provided by local businesses, a live auction, freewill offerings, and the sale of Dinty Moore’s famous shredded beef sandwiches. Plus, profits from that day’s bar sales were donated to the cause.

Dinty Moore’s would like to thank everyone for coming to the event!

Special thanks to these special people and organizations for their donations:

Lied Lodge

Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast

Lorton Lounge

Larson Motors

Valentino’s

El Portal

Cargill

Farewell

Miller Brewing Company

Budweiser Brewing Company

Whitney Wright

Nick Esser

Tom Kipper

Dan Crom

Sherry Reeves

Ruth Stouffer

Chelsea Lasovich

Ron Newby

Cari Lee

Denise DuVall



Dinty Moore’s, established in 1906, is the oldest bar in Nebraska City. It is located at 108 S 8th St.