Peru State College will hold its annual commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in the Al Wheeler Activity Center. More than 350 students will earn diplomas this spring in graduate and undergraduate studies.

Dr. Matt Hill, associate professor of music, has been named the institution’s 2019 Teaching Excellence Award winner. He will be honored at the ceremony and give a short address.

Larry Green will be recognized with the Distinguished Service Award. Green passed away earlier this spring after more than 15 years of service to the Peru State College Foundation Board.

Attendees are also invited to a catered reception on the campus quad immediately following graduation. The Hoyt Street Jazz Ensemble will provide entertainment. In the event of rain, the reception will be held in the Student Center.

Shuttle service from campus parking lots will be available. For details about parking and other logistics, please visit http://www.peru.edu/commencement.