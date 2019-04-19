Nebraska’s 10th annual Lymphoma Walk will be held Saturday, April 27, at Mahoney State Park. The fundraising event, which is hosted by the Lymphoma Research Foundation, will begin at 10 a.m. with registration at 9 a.m. at the park pavilion.

Mahoney State Park is located just off I-80 at exit 426, between Omaha and Lincoln.

There is no cost to participate in the walk. A free barbecue lunch will be held for all attendees following the walk. Though the event is free, a one-day park permit is required for purchase at the park gate. The cost for a Nebraska licensed vehicle is $6, or $8 for a non-Nebraska licensed vehicle.

Strollers and friendly, leashed pets are welcome.

The Lymphoma Walk is a 5K fun-filled, non-competitive event that offers individuals and teams an opportunity to walk to support those whose lives have been touched by lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes. About 450 new cases of lymphoma are diagnosed in Nebraska each year.

Proceeds from the walk will benefit Nebraskans through research grants and patient services. To date, $650,000 has been raised through walk participants and sponsors.

Nick Howe, a firefighter and lymphoma survivor, is the walk’s Honored Hero. Howe was treated at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine, where he received CAR T-cell therapy, a form of gene therapy that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017.

Last year, Howe participated in a walk team called, Howe 2 CAR-T. Since then, he’s become an advocate for patients, serving as a Lymphoma Research Foundation Ambassador and sharing his story with others.

He and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter – born just weeks after last year’s Nebraska Lymphoma Walk. Nick will connect with recently diagnosed participants at the survivor tent during the Nebraska Lymphoma Walk next week.

Those interested in participating can start a team, join a team, sign up as an individual or make a donation, by going to support.lymphoma.org/NebraskaWalk. For more information, contact Dana Bork at 612-968-3757, dbork@lymphoma.org.

Major sponsors include: Metro Credit Union and pharmaceutical corporations Celgene, Bayer, Novartis, Kite and Gilead and Genentech.

Lymphoma is the most common type of blood cancer. It occurs when white blood cells that help protect the body from infection and disease begin behaving abnormally. Among the three types of lymphoma, about 108,000 people are diagnosed each year in the United States each year, according to the LRF.